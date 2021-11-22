Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,547.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,566.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £14.99 billion and a PE ratio of 5.30. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 48.48 ($0.63) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

