ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.90

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 9545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ImmunoGen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

