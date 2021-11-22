Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Shares Gap Up to $24.86

Shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.86, but opened at $26.14. Immuneering shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that Immuneering Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

