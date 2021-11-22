IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,075 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 87,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 78.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

PFEB stock opened at $29.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $29.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.