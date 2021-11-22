IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 578 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

CMS stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.