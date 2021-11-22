IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 1,834 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 510.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $152.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

