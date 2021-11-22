IFP Advisors Inc Has $393,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $73.48 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

