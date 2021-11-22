IFP Advisors Inc Has $304,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

ITA stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

