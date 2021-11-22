IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,865 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after buying an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after buying an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $19,842,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $194.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.22. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

