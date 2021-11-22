IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,249 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,222,353 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.5% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $314,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock worth $422,399,538. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $161.53 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

