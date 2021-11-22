IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,871 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $17,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after buying an additional 545,449 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,194,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,745,398,000 after buying an additional 1,275,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Moderna by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,325,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,364,000 after buying an additional 1,316,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.13, for a total transaction of $3,931,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,619,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,712,168.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 421,250 shares of company stock valued at $148,600,645 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $269.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.32. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.54 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

