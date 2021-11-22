IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 275 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 608,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $917,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 37.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $51.65 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73. The firm has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.