IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $19.57 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $691.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.06. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

