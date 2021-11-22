IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 44 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $214,898,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $13,752,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $346.90 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.58.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

