IFG Advisory LLC Sells 792 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYLS. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.70 on Monday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $49.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

