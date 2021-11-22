IFG Advisory LLC Sells 7,392 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 87.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,392 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after buying an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after buying an additional 227,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after buying an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,774,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,199,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.59.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $230.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.85. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $128.42 and a 12 month high of $231.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

