IFG Advisory LLC Sells 196 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX opened at $242.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

