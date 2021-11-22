IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,504 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,434 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $81.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.79.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

