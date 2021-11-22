IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $252,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 32.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth $116,000.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $54.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $46.80 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

