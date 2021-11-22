IFG Advisory LLC Has $346,000 Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Mizuho upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.15.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $283.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $195.39 and a 12 month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

