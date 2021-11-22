IFG Advisory LLC Has $266,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 220.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.45.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

