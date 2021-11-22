IFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

IFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 131.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $83.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.34. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $96.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

