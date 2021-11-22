IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 977 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,232,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,669,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,287,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,772,000 after buying an additional 102,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,448,000.

Shares of SMH stock opened at $312.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.54. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $199.76 and a 12-month high of $314.07.

