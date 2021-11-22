IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,978 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $856,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,581,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,606,000.

IMCG stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.95.

