IFG Advisory LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after acquiring an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after purchasing an additional 202,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,695. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $688.37 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $629.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $599.00. The firm has a market cap of $327.94 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

