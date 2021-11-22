IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $732.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $647.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.66. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $443.14 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,836 shares of company stock worth $5,710,061 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after acquiring an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $540,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 128,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,139,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

