IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce earnings per share of $1.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. IDEX reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in IDEX by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,547 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEX by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after purchasing an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,067,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,235,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,555,000 after purchasing an additional 266,327 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $234.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $185.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

