Idavoll Network (IDV) Reaches Market Cap of $15.36 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $15.36 million and $623,826.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00069340 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00073562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00089884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,230.81 or 0.07247793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,500.85 or 1.00217719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Buying and Selling Idavoll Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idavoll Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.