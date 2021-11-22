i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT Lowered to $24.50 at Morgan Stanley

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $716.63 million, a P/E ratio of -65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,799,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after purchasing an additional 50,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after purchasing an additional 97,673 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

