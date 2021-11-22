HYA Advisors Inc Takes $219,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Snap by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,754 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth about $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price target on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.69.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,931,252.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.40.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.