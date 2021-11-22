Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.18

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by 67.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

HII opened at $184.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.55.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,834 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

