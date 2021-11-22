Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €60.11 ($68.30).

ETR BOSS opened at €56.02 ($63.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €49.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 83.24. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €25.27 ($28.72) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($68.16).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

