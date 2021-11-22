Hot Cross Price Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (CURRENCY:HOTCROSS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market cap of $53.39 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069675 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00073678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00090764 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.17 or 0.07259994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,347.49 or 0.99982152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom . The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

