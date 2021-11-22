Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to announce sales of $62.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the highest is $64.00 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $63.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year sales of $235.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.80 million to $238.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $248.77 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $254.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

HBNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $880.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In related news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBNC. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 90,150 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 532,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,825 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 300,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 66,297 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

