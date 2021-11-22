HOQU Reaches Market Cap of $359,727.84 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. HOQU has a total market cap of $359,727.84 and approximately $928,322.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HOQU has traded down 13% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00047394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00225681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00087673 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

