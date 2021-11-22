HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.93. HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HollyFrontier in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

NYSE:HFC opened at $31.19 on Friday. HollyFrontier has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HFC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 3,188.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 491.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

See Also: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.