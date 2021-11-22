Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.40 price target for the company.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Hippo has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $15.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 23.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

