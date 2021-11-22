Hikari Power Ltd Purchases 800 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $206.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.62. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.47 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

