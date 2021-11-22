HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Reaches $0.77 on Top Exchanges

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $268.70 million and approximately $16,336.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019794 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00118343 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars.

