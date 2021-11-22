Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.72 and a 1 year high of $54.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.048 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.