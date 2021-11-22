Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,854,000 after purchasing an additional 266,391 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,185,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after buying an additional 239,808 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 749,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $12.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

