Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,927 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 51,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVYE opened at $38.00 on Monday. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27.

