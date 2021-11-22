Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.