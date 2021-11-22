Head to Head Survey: Protagenic Therapeutics (PTIX) and The Competition

Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: PTIX) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Protagenic Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 2.94, meaning that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors 1196 6012 11243 322 2.57

Protagenic Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.05%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -260.33% -122.33% Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protagenic Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -$2.55 million -5.03 Protagenic Therapeutics Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 75.28

Protagenic Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Protagenic Therapeutics. Protagenic Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics peers beat Protagenic Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

