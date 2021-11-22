Head-To-Head Review: Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) vs. Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) and Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

50.2% of Morningstar shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Morningstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Morningstar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.38 $146.92 million N/A N/A Morningstar $1.39 billion 10.04 $223.60 million $4.90 66.05

Morningstar has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Investment Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Investment Group and Morningstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Investment Group N/A N/A N/A Morningstar 13.11% 20.93% 10.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bridge Investment Group and Morningstar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Morningstar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bridge Investment Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.60, suggesting a potential downside of 15.34%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than Morningstar.

Summary

Morningstar beats Bridge Investment Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc. engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.