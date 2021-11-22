Head-To-Head Contrast: MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get MoneyOnMobile alerts:

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 4.89, meaning that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MoneyOnMobile and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 1 2 3 0 2.33

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $226.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Given Fiverr International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Fiverr International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $189.51 million 30.68 -$14.81 million ($1.48) -109.60

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -19.57% -9.25% -3.59%

Summary

MoneyOnMobile beats Fiverr International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

MoneyOnMobile Company Profile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. is a processing and mobile payments technology company. The firm provides customers with suite of payment processing services and related software products and enables consumers to use their mobile phones to pay for goods and services, or transfer funds from one cell phone to another using simple SMS text functionality. The company was founded by Laird Q. Cagan and Ranjeet Oak on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyOnMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyOnMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.