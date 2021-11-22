Head to Head Contrast: Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) and Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cellectis and Cidara Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellectis $82.46 million 4.91 -$81.07 million ($2.93) -3.04 Cidara Therapeutics $12.07 million 6.17 -$72.11 million ($1.07) -1.40

Cidara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cidara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cidara Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cellectis and Cidara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellectis 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cidara Therapeutics 0 0 1 1 3.50

Cellectis presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 173.10%. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 375.00%. Given Cidara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cidara Therapeutics is more favorable than Cellectis.

Volatility and Risk

Cellectis has a beta of 2.16, indicating that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cidara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cellectis and Cidara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellectis -188.02% -44.64% -29.13% Cidara Therapeutics -106.76% -722.37% -85.70%

Summary

Cidara Therapeutics beats Cellectis on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

