HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

