Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Holdings Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWBK opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $26.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

