Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 546,981 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 652,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$20.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

